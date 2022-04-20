India Records Sharp Increase in COVID Cases, Registers 2,067 Infections in a Day
Active cases rose to 12,340, which is 0.03 per cent of the country's total COVID infections so far.
India registered a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases as it recorded 2,067 infections in the past 24 hours, against 1,247 on previous day, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday, 20 April.
In the same period, 40 COVID deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 522,006.
A total of 1,547 patients have recovered in the same time span and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,25,13,248. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 percent.
Also in the same period, a total of 4,21,183 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 83.29 crore cumulative tests.
The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.38 percent, while the daily positivity rate has reported considerable rise at 0.49 percent.
Current Vaccination Scenario
On the vaccination front, COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.90 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am. This has been achieved through 2,28,31,901 sessions.
Over 2.50 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.
More than 20.33 crore balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs.
