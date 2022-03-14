COVID Vaccination for Children Aged 12-14 To Begin on 16 March
"Also, everyone aged 60+ will now be able to get the precautionary dose," he tweeted.
COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12-14 will begin from 16 March, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.
The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) recommended Biological E's Corbevax vaccine to be administered to the 12-14 year age group, news agency PTI reported.
This comes after Biological E applied for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for the Corbevax vaccine for the 5-12 age group in India.
Biological E had previously received EUA for the Corbevax vaccine in the 12-18 year age group.
Vaccination for children aged 15-18 in India had started on 3 January this year. Children in that age group were administered the Covaxin vaccine.
(With inputs from PTI.)
