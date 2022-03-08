COVID-19: India Records 3,993 New Cases, Lowest in 662 Days
The health ministry said that the national COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 98.68 percent.
India, on Tuesday, 8 March, registered 3,993 fresh COVID-19 infections, the lowest figure it has logged in 662 days. The total count of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 4,29,71,308. Meanwhile, the number of active cases dropped to 49,948, Union Health Ministry data showed.
A total of 108 fatalities were also reported, taking the overall death count to 515,210.
The ministry further said that the national COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 98.68 percent.
The active caseload also saw a reduction of 4,170 cases in a span of 24 hours.
According to the ministry, the weekly positivity rate was logged as 0.68 percent, and the daily positivity rate at 0.46 percent.
The number of people who have recovered surged to 4,24,06,150, while the fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 percent.
The cumulative vaccination doses administered so far, under the nationwide COVID-19 drive, have exceeded 179.13 crore.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recently stated that the acute phase of the pandemic could be over this year if 70 percent of the global vaccination target is achieved. Government data also showed that unvaccinated people made up 92 percent of COVID deaths in India this year.
(With inputs from PTI.)
