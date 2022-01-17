COVID: India Reports 2.58 Lakh Cases, 385 Deaths

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, India reported 2,58,089 new infections (13,113 cases less than the previous day), 385 deaths, and 1,51,740 recoveries on Monday, 17 January.

The number of active cases stands at 16,56,341.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported so far.