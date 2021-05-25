Here’s How to Download COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate
COVID-19 vaccination certificate can be downloaded using CoWIN website and Aarogya Setu app.
The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging in India. Since 2020, India has recorded a total of 2,69,48,874 COVID-19 cases and 3,07,231 deaths.
With exponential surge in the cases, demand for vaccines also increased. Currently, India is administering two vaccines: Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Covishield by AstraZeneca/ Serum Institute of India. The first consignment of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine arrived in India on 1 May and production for the same is likely to begin this summer.
People who are getting vaccinated will get a certificate. A person who has just taken the first dose, will get a provisional certificate, with vaccination details like name, age, date, vaccination centre, name of the vaccine, etc. After getting the second dose, they will get the final certificate of vaccination.
The vaccination certificate can be downloaded using Aarogya Setu app and the CoWIN web portal.
How to Download the from CoWIN Platform
- Visit CoWIN web portal at cowin.gov.in.
- Click Sign In/ Register.
- Key in you mobile number.
- You will receive an OTP.
- Key in that OTP.
- When logged in, click on the ‘Certificate’ link under your name.
- Download the softcopy of your vaccination certificate.
How to Get the Certificate using Aarogya Setu App
- Download the Aarogya Setu app.
- Register using your phone number.
- Click on the CoWIN tab.
- Click on 'Vaccination Certificate'.
- Enter the 14-digit Beneficiary ID.
- Now, tap on the ‘GET CERTIFICATE’ to download the soft copy.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.