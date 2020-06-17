Over 2,000 new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the country as per the health ministry data released on Wednesday, 17 June, as Maharashtra and New Delhi reconciled their figures on deaths due to coronavirus, to match the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines.The huge spike in the number of deaths comes as states updated their respective figures. The health ministry has said that the data on the website is based on entry by the states, with Delhi and Maharashtra having reconciled their data from previous days.The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 10,974 to 3,54,065 on Wednesday while 2,003 new reported fatalities took the death toll to 11,903. According to the Centre's data, there are now 1,55,227 active cases across the country, while 1,86,934 patients have been cured or discharged.COVID-19: Mumbai Death Toll to Rise After Data Clean-Up by BMCAccording to ICMR guidelines, death of any COVID-19 patient has to be officially listed as such, even if the cause of death was due to a cardiac arrest or any other underlying condition. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.