Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday, 16 June addressed the chief ministers of states and heads of union territories on the COVID-19 situation and stressed on the importance of precautions against the virus and a self-reliant India."Two weeks have passed since Unlock 1, our experience during this time could be beneficial for us in future. Today I will get to know ground reality from you, your suggestions will help in chalking out future strategy," PM Modi told the CM in a public address."In last few weeks, thousands of Indians returned to India from abroad and hundreds of migrant workers reached their home towns. Almost all modes of transport have resumed operations, still COVID-19 impact has not been that huge in India as in other parts of world," he added.(Catch all live updates of COVID-19 here.)Saying that the recovery rate has gone above 50 percent in India, PM Modi said that India is the country with the least number of deaths."For us the death of even one Indian is unsettling but it is also true that India is one of the countries where there have been least deaths due to COVID-19," he said in the address to the states and UTs.Stressing on the importance of taking precautions, PM Modi also stressed on the importance of a self-reliant India for the betterment of the economy."Because of the efforts made in the last few weeks, green shoots have begun to be visible in our economy," he said.Among the states participating in Tuesday's meeting would be Punjab, Tripura, Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya, among others.On Wednesday, PM Modi will interact with the CMs of 15 states and UTs, including the worst-affected states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat.India's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3.43 Lakh With 10.6k New Cases