Delhi Coronavirus Cases Lower Than Projected, Says CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal also added that his government had left no stone unturned and sought the help of hotel, banquet hall owners, religious organisations and NGOs, after estimates projected that Delhi would need about fifteen thousand beds by the end of June.

He also thanked doctors, nurses and every agency involved in management of the COVID situation in Delhi.

The chief minister claimed that although his government managed to arrange for 15,000 beds, as estimated, only 5,800 coronavirus positive patients are admitted to hospitals in Delhi.

He also asserted that the number of deaths has come down from 250 to 60-65 cases.