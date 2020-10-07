Cinema Halls in Delhi to Reopen From 15 October: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, 7 October, announced that cinema halls would reopen in Delhi from 15 October and would be required to follow guidelines issued by the Central government.

This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on 30 September, announced the detailed guidelines for ‘Unlock 5.0’, to be effective from 1 October, according to which cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment parks and swimming pools will be permitted to reopen.