In an appalling case of negligence that has come to light from the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, family members of a COVID-19 patient were informed that his health was improving after they had performed his cremation.According to a report by The Hindu, Devrambhai Bhisikar was admitted to the COVID-19 isolation ward of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on 28 May with fever, cough and breathlessness – all symptoms of COVID-19.“He died the following day before the results of his samples came from the laboratory and hence, as per protocol for suspected COVID-19 cases, his body was wrapped in PPE and handed over to the family. They cremated soon after as per instructions of the hospital authorities,” the report stated.Case of Centre ‘Targeting’ Bengal, Not Gujarat: A Reality CheckThe report further quotes the son-in-law of Devrambhai Bhisikar as saying that in the morning after the cremation, the family was informed that Bhisikar’s health was improving and that he had been shifted to the general ward.A report by India Today states that the family is still confused if Bhisikar is alive or not. On contacting the hospital again on 30 May, they were informed that the call made to them could have been a mistake on the part of the hospital staff and that their family member had indeed passed away on 29 May.Why Reasons Given For Gujarat’s High COVID Death Rate Don’t Stand(The Quint has reached out to the hospital for confirmation. The story will be updated as and when we get a response.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.