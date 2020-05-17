In a bizarre incident, a COVID-19 positive patient’s body was found at a bus stand in Ahmedabad on Friday, 15 May.The 67-year-old patient was admitted to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on 10 May and he tested positive two days later, his son told The Quint. “On 15 May, we received a call from the police saying my father’s body was found at the bus rapid transit system (BRTS) station near Danilimda Crossing in Ahmedabad.”Police officials told The Quint that the man was asymptomatic and had filled the form for home isolation. The deceased patient was being taken in a bus from the hospital.Dr MM Prabhakar, the officer on special duty at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, said “The patient had very mild symptoms and as per new protocols, he was asked to home quarantine. He was discharged on 14 May (a day before his body was found). When he was being discharged, he was adequately fit.”Prabhakar said, “The hospital’s transport system took him from the hospital but probably because the road was congested near his house, he was dropped at a neighbouring bus stand.” He added, “It is not immediately clear whether his family members were informed about his discharge.”Why was he dropped at a bus stand? Why was his family not informed during his release? The police said the matter “is under investigation.”The patient’s son said, “Despite my father being a COVID patient, the family members carried out the cremation procedure. We were just asked to wrap his body in plastic.”Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident. The inquiry will be conducted by the ex-additional chief secretary of the health department, Rajiv Gupta. He has been asked to submit a report within 24 hours.Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani slammed the Rupani administration, which has already come under the scanner for poor management of the COVID-19 crisis. Mevani tweeted, “ Mr. Rupani take moral responsibility and step down. This is just criminal.” We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.