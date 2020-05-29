Video Editor: Kunal MehraTill 28 May, COVID-19 claimed more than 4,500 lives across the country. But even after death, several safety guidelines and protocol need to be strictly adhered to in order to curb the spread of the deadly disease.In the national capital, the last rites of COVID victims are being performed in 9 crematoriums and burial grounds. The Quint visited three places in New Delhi to find out how last rites of those who died due to COVID-19 are performed and what are the guidelines that are being followed. The protocol is the same for confirmed as well as suspected COVID deaths.Location 1: Jadid QabristanThe Quint visited ITO’s Jadid Qabristan where bodies of those who have died due to COVID-19 or are suspected to have died of COVID-19, are sent for burial. Mohd Shamim, the supervisor of the Qabristan, said that they get a call from the hospitals informing them of a COVID death so that preparations can be done and guidelines can be followed accordingly. And only when the preparations for the last rites are complete, then a call is made to the hospital and they send the body, Shamim explained.“For other bodies, we usually dig 3-feet deep grave. For those who died due to COVID-19 or are suspected to have died of COVID-19, we dig 10-15 feed deep grave. Healthcare workers also assist us. The family members also have to wear PPE kits. The body is lowered in to the pit with the help of a rope. The idea is to minimise contact with the body. Only namaz is offered. We can’t wash the bodies, we can’t even open the packing. In order to maintain social distancing, we ensure not more than 4-5 members of the family are present.”Mohd Shamim, Supervisor, Jadid QabristanJadid Qabristan is spread across 50 acres of land and 1 acre of land is alloted for burial of COVID-19 victims. This 1 acre of land is far away from the rest of the graves, in one corner of the Qabristan. For other graves, proper cemented structures are built on top but for COVID-19 victims they are simply buried and covered with sand.Location 2: Nigam Bodh GhatThe Quint then visited Nigam Bodh Ghat which falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and has been designated for funeral of those who have died due to COVID-19 or suspected to have died of COVID-19. The last rites of COVID-19 bodies are being done here through the CNG crematorium. For other bodies, the traditional method of burning the bodies on a wooden pyre is practised here.“We are currently getting cases from 21 hospitals. When we get a call from a hospital about the death of a COVID-19 patient, we allot them a time by when they need to bring the body. The bodies are brought in ambulance. We have two CNG operators. We can accommodate 3 bodies at one time. We perform last rites as and when bodies come in.” Vishal Mishra, Supervisor, Nigam Bodh GhatThe Quint also spoke to an operator of the CNG crematorium on the safety protocol and guidelines that need to be followed.“Bodies come in wrapped in protective kits. They are properly packed by hospitals. In case a packing is ruined in transit, they are sent back to the hospitals to be properly packed again. Family members also have to wear protective kits. I have to wear a protective kit too. Once I have placed the body on the pyre, then I take off my kit and burn it too. Whenever our work is done, we sanitize the whole place before we leave in the evening. The whole place is sanitized before we start our work as well. We have performed last rites of some 150-200 COVID-19 victims here.”Harendra, Staff, Nigam Bodh GhatLocation 3: Punjabi Bagh CrematoriumThe Quint also visited the Punjabi Bagh crematorium which is also designated for confirmed and suspected COVID-19 deaths. This crematorium comes under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.Not everyone is allowed to enter this cremation ground. The family members of the deceased have to wait on the road outside the crematorium. The entrance gate opens every 15-30 minutes. Staff take the bodies inside along with a select few while the family members have to wait outside. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.