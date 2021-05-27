Wuhan Lab Leak or Natural? Origin of COVID-19 Still a Question

For most of 2020, many credible scientists and experts argued that the novel coronavirus was of natural origin. This was the widely believed theory, pushed by top experts, media and fact-checkers, who were often found pushing back against the other theory – that the virus did not occur naturally and was a result of human actions.

As of May 2021, this is no longer the case. Over the past few months, there has been growing support for the possibility that COVID-19 originated artificially, possibly in the Wuhan lab that has long been the focus of all discussions over the origin of the novel coronavirus.