Biden Pushes US Intelligence Agencies to Probe COVID-19 Origins

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, 26 May, urged the US intelligence authorities to “redouble” efforts for probing the origins of the coronavirus, saying that there is inadequate evidence to conclude if it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident, Associated Press (AP) reported.

In a statement, the US President said that most of the intelligence community agrees that the information to assess one to be more likely than the other is insufficient, and directed US national laboratories to assist with the investigation.