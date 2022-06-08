'Unscientific Methods': Govt Slams Environment Index That Ranked India Lowest

The Union Ministry of Environment on Wednesday, 8 June, rebutted the Environmental Performance Index 2022 which had ranked India at the bottom of a list of 180 countries, and said that it "does not accept its analysis and conclusions."

The government said that many indicators of the index were based on unfounded assumptions. "Some of these indicators used for assessing performance are extrapolated and based on surmises and unscientific methods," an official statement issued by the ministry asserted.

The EPI has been devised by researchers at the Earth Institute of Yale and Columbia University. The report has said that India, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Pakistan's low scores can be attributed to their prioritisation of economic growth over environmental sustainability.