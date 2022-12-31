The Big Thing About Climate Change You Need to Hear Before 2023

Europe suffered through a record-breaking heatwave during the months of June-August with temperatures hitting 40 degrees Celsius.

The heatwave led to a surge in forest fires across the continent, causing damages to multiple residential areas and created a drought-like situation in many parts of the country. The heatwave caused the death of 16,700 people.

Pakistan experienced devastating floods in the month of September. With all four of the country's provinces affected, it was the worst flood recorded in the country's history.

Approximately 33 million people were directly affected by the floods and 1,700 deaths were recorded.