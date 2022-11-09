More Than 15,000 People Died in Europe Due to Heatwave: WHO
The temperatures recorded during summer were some of the highest Europe has witnessed, some days hitting above 40°C.
Approximately fifteen thousand deaths have been recorded in Europe because of higher temperatures in 2022, as announced by the World Health Organisation.
Spain and Germany are amongst the worst affected, according to recent data released by WHO.
"Based on country data submitted so far, it is estimated that at least 15,000 people died specifically due to the heat in 2022."Hans Kluge, Regional Director for Europe, WHO
Germany Records 4,500 Deaths Due to Heatwave
Europe faced it's worst recorded heatwave during the months of June-August, 2022. The heatwave created drought-like conditions across the continent.
The heatwave severely damaged crops and led to wildfire intensity increasing exponentially. It also led to extreme pressure on the countries' power grids and electricity use spiked.
The temperatures recorded during the period of June and July were some of the highest Europe has ever witnessed, some days hitting above 40°C.
This was one of the many climate change induced extreme weather events being witnessed around the globe. According to Hans Kluge, WHO's regional director for Europe, there were an estimated 4,000 deaths in Spain, more than 3,200 deaths in UK and over 4,500 deaths in Germany as reported by health authorities during the summer months.
"Heat stress, when the body cannot cool itself, is the leading cause of weather-related death in the European Region."WHO
Topics: WHO Europe Climate Change
