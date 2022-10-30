Rishi Sunak Already Under Fire: UK PM Will Not Be Attending COP27
Rishi Sunak has been accused of "failure of leadership" and "mockery of claims on continued climate leadership."
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that he will not be in attendance for COP27, on account of "pressing domestic matters, including the preparation of the autumn budget."
Sunak Accused of “Failure of Leadership”
This does not bode well with the expectations that environmentalists have from the new PM's dedication towards climate action, especially on the heels of his predecessor, Liz Truss' 'attack on nature' attitude regarding climate policy.
This announcement has led to immense backlash towards the Prime Minister from the opposition. This brings a stark comparison between Sunak and Truss considering that the former Conservative Party leader was set to attend the conference.
Sir Kier Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, tweeted in response to Sunak's announcement:
"My Labour government will show climate leadership. Britain showing up to work with world leaders is an opportunity to grasp. Not an event to shun. Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan will lower bills for good and make Britain a clean energy superpower."Sir Kier Starmer, Leader of Labour Party
The Climate Summit is set to take place in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt from the 6th to the 8th of November.
Topics: Climate Change UK PM Rishi Sunak
