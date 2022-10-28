Kier Starmer: Former Prosecutor Now Leading Labour Charge Against Sunak's Tories

Sunak's appointment as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom may have eased the political crisis within the Conservative Party for a bit but it doesn't change the fact that in the last few months, the Tory government has seen three prime ministers – Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and Sunak.

Of course, Johnson and Truss have themselves more than anyone to blame for their downfall. Starmer, however, has been relentlessly hammering the Tories both inside and outside the House of Commons.

The incessant and pointed attacks from Starmer has increased his popularity over the last few months while chipping away the support for the Tories.

In the most recent YouGov poll, data from a a modelling sample of 12,000 people revealed that Starmer would win 389 constituencies, and Sunak would just win 127 constituencies.

In the remaining 116 constituencies, voters were not sure of who to choose. This would be an astounding election result for the country, given that Boris Johnson led the Conservatives to an 80-seat majority in the 2019 elections.

A poll from July, when the economy was not as bad as what it is right now, showed that when put to head-to-head with Starmer, Rishi Sunak was the only leader of the Conservative Party projected to defeat him with a one-point lead.

The poll was conducted by JL Partners with 2,028 British adults participating in it.