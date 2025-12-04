Kaafi Real Picture of Delhi Contradicts PM's 'Enjoy the Weather' Remark

On December 1, 2025, just before the Winter Session kicked off, PM Modi casually ended his speech by telling citizens, “Aap bhi mausam ka mazaa lijiye (You too enjoy the weather)". This was a curious suggestion, given that Delhi spent most of November inhaling air categorised between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’.
GRAP III restrictions were promptly rolled back after a marginal dip in AQI, allowing construction dust to billow again while smog-guns performed their ritual sprays over gridlocked traffic. At the same time, the newly redefined Aravalli boundaries now risk removing protection from nearly 90% of the ridge - the very ecological shield that stands between Delhi and the Thar Desert’s drifting dust.
As doctors warn the public that escaping the city may be the only option, the public is accepting surreal normalcy: smog-cloaked commutes and a hazy skyline that no longer needs visibility to function.
The Quint is telling the full story of how climate change is reshaping lives and ecosystems in India. From our coverage of Delhi's reforestation efforts to the impact of Climate Change on children of Delhi. Help us do more. Support us by