Plastic: PepsiCo, Nestlé & COP27 Sponsor Coca-Cola Are World’s Top Polluters

The findings have also been denounced as blatant greenwashing by environmental groups, especially given the company’s long history of deflecting blame and avoiding regulation, the report states.

Therefore, in the face of an escalating climate and plastic crisis, there is a grave need for stringent government regulation.

"In 2022, the need to hold corporations accountable for their pollution bears even greater significance as the world’s governments come together to begin negotiations for a Global Plastic Treaty," the report reads.

The Global Plastic Treaty was envisaged in March 2022 as "a historic resolution at the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-5) to End Plastic Pollution and forge an international legally binding agreement by 2024."