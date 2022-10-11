Explained: What Is Greenwashing?

Another definition of greenwashing also adds that the term could describe the practice of companies investing more time and money in marketing their products as ‘green’ rather than genuinely ensuring that those products are truly sustainable.

The term is commonly used to refer to deceptive marketing and advertising tactics used by some corporate industries to deceive stakeholders into believing that a particular product is environmentally friendly. In most examples of greenwashing, the claims made about the ‘green’ product tend to be highly exaggerated or in some cases, completely unsubstantiated.