Why Are Goans Up In Arms Against State Infrastructure Projects?

In 2009, while reporting on illegal mining of iron ore, my camera crew and I were attacked by the mining mafia in South Goa. A handful of men blocked our way with a big dumper truck and wouldn’t let us leave till we handed over tapes showing how they were mining in violation of orders of the Supreme Court that had banned mining in Goa.

Our images clearly showed how the mining waste was being dumped inside Mollem National Park. Mountains of waste had been piled up inside in clear violation of environment laws. In spite of the attack on my crew, we managed to escape with our tapes and broadcast the images on national television. The Central Empowered Committee of the Supreme Court issued a notice to the mines based on the visual evidence provided.