Making a Together-For-Implementation COP?

COP 27 has crossed its midway but is it actually an implementation COP? With a renewed hope of loss and damage inclusion in the main agenda, a lot was expected, but now it seems too little, too slow!

At the beginning of the second week of the 27th edition of COP, India yet again showed the world that it means serious business when it comes to climate change by launching its Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy (LT-LEDS) to be submitted to UNFCCC by aligning with its homegrown global thought leadership movement LiFE.