Maharashtra’s Thane Sees 122.14 mm Rain in 24 Hours; 3 Deaths Reported

Maharashtra's Thane city received 122.14 mm rain in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, 17 September, and three rain-related deaths were reported in the district, civic officials said.

This was the highest rainfall recorded by the city in one day this season, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

As per official data, Thane city has recorded a total of 2690.40 mm rain till date this season, while it had witnessed 3164.27 mm in the same period last year.