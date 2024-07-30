‘Sunburnt, Undersized Apples’: Record Heatwave in Kashmir Hits Farmers the Most

Are we prepared for the climate crisis staring us in the face? The Quint wants to go big on telling the most important stories of our time. Support us to tell them. Become a member now.

Ehsan Ahmad, a 35-year-old farmer from Sumbal in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district, is worried about this year's harvest. He owns around 20 kanals of land (approximately one hectare), with five kanals dedicated to apple orchards and the remaining 15 for paddy cultivation.