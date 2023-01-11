ADVERTISEMENT

Joshimath: Uttarakhand CM Announces Rs 1.5 Lakh Compensation for Affected People

The compensation will initially be given to those residents who are displaced.

The Quint
Published
Climate Change
1 min read
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday, 11 January announced compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh for all the families impacted by the calamitous situation in Joshimath.

The compensation will initially be granted to those residents who are displaced, reported The Hindu.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, people of Joshimath gathered to agitate against the state government over the demolition of Malari Inn Hotel, which has been declared “unsafe” by the district administration. The owner of Malari Inn and a few residents demanded that they be compensated.

Background: The Situation in Joshimath

As many as 723 houses have been damaged due to land subsidence in the area, and 86 homes have been categorised as unsafe so far, according to the data available with the Chamoli district administration.

On Monday, Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, said that the Joshimath area has been declared a disaster-prone, with increasing land subsidence and cracks detected.  

He was quoted by news agency ANI saying, “Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee is monitoring the buildings that have developed cracks, tomorrow their team will also be visiting.” 

Earlier on Monday, the district administration said that basic facilities at relief camps had been set up for the affected people, and these camps were being constantly inspected.  

723 Houses Damaged in Joshimath; Demolition of 2 Hotels Halted Due To Protests

