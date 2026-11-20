For the estimated 100,000 participants squashed onto crowded buses and trains or walking the streets of the Turkish Mediterranean city of Antalya, the COP31 climate summit is the only game in town.

Here, preventing dangerous climate change – for most attendees at least, aside from the fossil fuel lobbyists – is their motivation.

But there’s a risk this United Nations climate summit in Turkiye, and the issue of global warming more generally, is being crowded out of public consciousness by other political issues and mercurial global tensions.