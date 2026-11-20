This week, it was revealed that 100 corporations and industry groups tied to fossil fuel interests – including the US multinational ExxonMobil and French energy company TotalEnergies – have sent delegations to this year’s global climate summit COP31 in Turkiye.

These climate talks have a long history of lobbyist interference. More than 1,600 fossil fuel lobbyists attended the COP30 talks in Brazil last year, and more than 1,700 at the 2024 talks in Azerbaijan.