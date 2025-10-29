'Normies Will Say This is...': How Cloud Seeding Myths Skew Climate Facts

Another aspect of cloud seeding is its scale and effectiveness. Under the right conditions, cloud seeding can increase precipitation by about 10-15 percent in localised areas. However, climate denialists often distort that scientific truth.

In August 2025, an X user @RohitMishra2024 shared a video of what looked like a runaway submerged under water, with airport staff surrounding the front wheel of an aeroplane. He claimed, “Flights are stranded due to heavy waterlogging at Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport, India.”

When The Quint ran a verification check with a simple reverse image search using Google Lens, we found the video was neither from Mumbai nor from August when the city saw torrential rains. It was an old clip from December 2023 when the Chennai International Airport was left flooded after incessant rains triggered by Cyclone Michaung.

The user further added, “Normies will say this is natural rainfall but we know what's up. This is the result of weather modification, cloud seeding.”