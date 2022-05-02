Maharashtra Heatwave Kills 25, Hill-Station Panchgani Records 32°C

The ongoing unprecedented heatwave in Maharashtra – with mercury rising to 46 degrees Celsius in some areas – has claimed at least 25 lives so far, the highest since 2016, with the number of heat-stroke cases standing at around 375, officials said on Monday, 2 May.

The state Health Department's Surveillance Officer Dr Pradeep Awate said that with the temperatures soaring to record highs in the past 100 years, Maharashtra has witnessed the highest – 25 – fatalities due to the heatwave, with many more suffering.

"Chandrapur is among the global hotspots with temperatures hovering around 46 degrees Celsius," Awate told IANS.