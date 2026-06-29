Assam Needs a Climate Mobility Plan, Not Just Flood Relief

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Heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding in Assam’s Dhemaji district, damaging a railway bridge and disrupting train services. According to the State Disaster Management Authority, nearly 16,000 people have been affected by the floods across 69 villages.

Authorities have advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel and remain vigilant, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts continued heavy rainfall in Assam and neighbouring states.