Weekly Horoscope (29 January- 4 February 2023): Know Predictions for Sun Signs
Weekly Astrological Predictions: Know the predictions for different sun signs such as Aries, Taurus, Gemini, etc.
Are you somebody who eagerly waits to know what the week holds for you based on your sun signs? You have come to the right place because we help our readers get an idea of their week according to their respective sun signs.
Here are the horoscope predictions for all the sun signs such as Aries, Taurus, Scorpio, etc, for this week, from 29 January to 4 February:
Aries ♈️: You will be in an enterprising mood as the week begins. You are ready to work towards manifesting your dreams about a relationship or a work partnership. A new opportunity sees you working hard towards your goal. The progress may appear to be slow but eventually the pace will pick up.
Taurus ♉️: You may have two opportunities opening up for you this coming week. Things are moving at a quiet pace. However, the opening of a new financial chapter excites you. Some of you may have to face opposition and may have to take a stance to support your views.
Gemini ♊️: A mixed bag of highs and lows awaits you this week. The career part looks bright where you will be praised for your achievements. The relationship may take a backseat for some of you. Past memories can haunt you.
Cancer ♋️: Some sudden change may happen in your life. It could be positive or negative according to your personal horoscopes. The good news is eventually you will have the strength to tide over anything you come across. A female boss could be of significance this week. You can feel overwhelmed with work and responsibilities.
Leo ♌️: Some kind of anxiety and worry is engulfing you. At work, you can get help from a male figure in authority. A change is what can happen. The week ends with you in a celebratory mood, enjoying the fruits of your success. Some of you have to do a lot of multitasking this week.
Virgo ♍️: Travel can come up that will rejuvenate your life this week. Some of you feel pulled in two directions. You may have to work under some restrictions that are slowing your progress. Despite the limitations, you keep on walking and fulfilling your duties.
Libra ♎️: Get-togethers and reunions with people you have not seen for awhile is indicated this week. This week can be good for your financial security . However, you are not willing to spend a lot of money and save something for your future. You can be privy to a secret that will surprise you.
Scorpio ♏️: A relationship or a partnership can end this week making you feel like a victim. You may have to choose between two partners. Maybe you are not able to choose a person because of certain barriers. A financial decision for some awaits you.
Sagittarius ♐️: You can travel to see your beloved. You’re taking a risk in a business venture that can be abroad. Although this week is exciting, you are also worried about the outcome of your actions. This week may require you to take steady actions towards your goal.
Capricorn ♑️: Something related to real estate may cause you disappointment this week. You are feeling slightly bored with your daily routine and look forward to bringing some change in your life. There can be some change in your emotional life towards the end of this week.
Aquarius ♒️: A passionate week awaits you. Some of you will experience happiness in relationships. If people are opposing you, you will not hesitate to give them a piece of your mind. Any new work opportunity will excite you, but it will give you returns slower than you expected.
Pisces ♓️: You are finally realising the truth about a relationship and releasing the past. Some of you are waiting for the other person to take some action towards you. At work a project can be slow to take off. The weekend can be exciting for some of you with happiness from your friends and family.
