Weekly Horoscope (29 January- 4 February 2023): Know Predictions for Sun Signs

Aries ♈️: You will be in an enterprising mood as the week begins. You are ready to work towards manifesting your dreams about a relationship or a work partnership. A new opportunity sees you working hard towards your goal. The progress may appear to be slow but eventually the pace will pick up.

Taurus ♉️: You may have two opportunities opening up for you this coming week. Things are moving at a quiet pace. However, the opening of a new financial chapter excites you. Some of you may have to face opposition and may have to take a stance to support your views.

Gemini ♊️: A mixed bag of highs and lows awaits you this week. The career part looks bright where you will be praised for your achievements. The relationship may take a backseat for some of you. Past memories can haunt you.

Cancer ♋️: Some sudden change may happen in your life. It could be positive or negative according to your personal horoscopes. The good news is eventually you will have the strength to tide over anything you come across. A female boss could be of significance this week. You can feel overwhelmed with work and responsibilities.

Leo ♌️: Some kind of anxiety and worry is engulfing you. At work, you can get help from a male figure in authority. A change is what can happen. The week ends with you in a celebratory mood, enjoying the fruits of your success. Some of you have to do a lot of multitasking this week.

Virgo ♍️: Travel can come up that will rejuvenate your life this week. Some of you feel pulled in two directions. You may have to work under some restrictions that are slowing your progress. Despite the limitations, you keep on walking and fulfilling your duties.