Assam Exit Polls: BJP Set to Win Despite Congress Fightback

The exit polls seem to be broadly in agreement as far as the NDA's victory is concerned but what explains the different seat predictions?

If one goes by the India Today Axis My India poll, it would appear that the only gains for the Congress is due to the arithmetic of its alliance with the AIUDF and that it hasn't succeeded in winning over any additional voters.

On the other hand, the CVoter poll would indicate that the alliance didn't just gain due to the arithmetic of the Congress, AIUDF and BPF coming together, they managed to win over a chunk of those who may have voted for the NDA in 2016.

This is the fundamental difference between the poll predictions - is UPA just consolidating a fixed vote or has it managed to win over a section of those who voted for NDA in 2016?

There is a third possibility, that the UPA gained among certain sections - such as Assamese Hindu voters but lost ground among tea garden voters and Bengali Hindu voters, compared to 2016.

There could be seat-wise variations also. It is virtually given that the NDA would lose a number of seats that it may have won as a result of a vote split between Congress and AIUDF in 2016, Sorbog, Barpeta being a few examples.

On the other hand, it is possible that the party may be on shaky ground on some of its strongholds in Upper Assam such as Nazira and Sibsagar.