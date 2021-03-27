Assam Assembly Elections: 8.84 Percent Voter Turnout as of 9 AM

According to the Election Commission of India, 8.84 percent voter turnout has been recorded as of 9 AM. Voting for the first phase of Assam Assembly Elections 2021 began on Saturday, 27 March, with voters in 47 out of the state's 126 constituencies exercising their franchise.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place across 12 districts in Assam as the state goes to polls.

The first phase will decide the fate of 264 candidates, including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state Congress chief Ripun Bora and 23 women candidates.

In the first phase of polling, all the seats in Upper and North Assam are voting, in addition to five constituencies in central Assam, all of which fall in the Nagaon district.