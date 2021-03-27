Assam Assembly Elections: 8.84 Percent Voter Turnout as of 9 AM
Catch all the live updates on the Assam Assembly elections here.
According to the Election Commission of India, 8.84 percent voter turnout has been recorded as of 9 AM. Voting for the first phase of Assam Assembly Elections 2021 began on Saturday, 27 March, with voters in 47 out of the state's 126 constituencies exercising their franchise.
Tight security arrangements have been put in place across 12 districts in Assam as the state goes to polls.
The first phase will decide the fate of 264 candidates, including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state Congress chief Ripun Bora and 23 women candidates.
In the first phase of polling, all the seats in Upper and North Assam are voting, in addition to five constituencies in central Assam, all of which fall in the Nagaon district.
- The 126-member Assam Assembly is going to the polls in three phases – on 27 March, 1 April and 6 April
- The results will be declared on 2 May
- According to the Election Commission, 8,109,815 voters, including 4,032,481 females, can cast their votes across 11,537 polling stations, mostly covering the eastern part of the state
- In the 2016 elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance secured 35 of the 47 seats while the remaining went to Congress and other parties
8.84 Percent Voter Turnout as of 9 AM: Election Commission
According to the Election Commission of India, 8.84% and 7.72% voter turnout was recorded till 9 am, in the first phase of polling in Assam and West Bengal Assembly elections respectively.
JP Nadda Urges Voters to Follow COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour As Polls Open
“Today is the first phase of voting in the Assam Assembly elections. I request all voters to participate in this holy festival of democracy in maximum number and set a new voting record. Also, wear masks and maintain social distancing,” he said in his tweet.
