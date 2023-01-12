Three Attacks in 12 Days: Stones Pelted at Vande Bharat Express Train, Again

CCTV footage showed that the stone pelting took place in Malda district on 2 January and in the Kishanganj district of Bihar the next day.

“We should have faith in the administration. But some people in West Bengal are politicising this incident. This should stop,” said West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu, reported PTI.

What happened next? While FIRs have been lodged over the incidents, an awareness campaign has also been launched by joint teams of railway officials and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, to prevent recurrence of such incidents.