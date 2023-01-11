'I Almost Saved Them': Man Who Lost Wife, Son in Bengaluru Metro Pillar Collapse

Tuesday, 10 January, felt like any other day to Lohit Kumar Sulakhe, except that it was not. At 10.45 am, as he was riding his bike – with his wife and twin children pillion riding – past Metro Rail worksite on Outer Ring Road near Nagawara, Bengaluru, he first heard a heavy rustle.

"I heard a swoosh and a rustle. I immediately realised there was something wrong. I sped but the pillar had already hit my wife. All this seemed to have happened in a fraction of a second," Sulakhe told The Quint. Sounding exhausted, he continued, "I thought I had saved them. It was that close"

Sulakhe lost his 28-year-old wife Tejaswini and two-year-old son Vihan when a Namma Metro pillar collapsed, crushing them on Tuesday. Lohit Sulakhe and his two-year-old daughter survived the accident.