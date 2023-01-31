Morbi Bridge Collapse: Repair Company Head Jaysukh Patel Surrenders Before Court

The suspension bridge over Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on 30 October.
(Photo: Himanshi Dahiya/The Quint)
The Oreva Group's managing director, Jaysukh Patel, who was identified as the prime accused in the case of the Morbi bridge collapse chargesheet, surrendered before a court in Morbi on Tuesday, 31 January.
The Morbi bridge collapse on 30 October 2022 claimed lives of over hundred people.
Why it matters: Oreva Group was incharge of renovating and repairing the colonial-era suspension bridge in Gujarat's Morbi district.
Driving the news: In a 1262-page chargesheet, Morbi Police also revealed that Patel was absconding. A press note further revealed that:
Over 135 people were killed
Others suffered minor as well as serious physical injuries
Nine accused were arrested, a day after the incident
The accused are reportedly lodged at Morbi Sub Jail
A total of 367 persons have been named as witnesses in the chargesheet
The charges: As per the press note, the accused have been arrested under the following sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC):
Section 304 – Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder
Section 308 – Attempt to commit culpable homicide
Section 336 – Act endangering life or personal safety of others
Section 337 – Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others
Section 338 – Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others
Section 114 – Abettor present when offence is committed
