Morbi Bridge Tragedy: Arrest Warrant Out Against Promoter of Company Under Lens

There is an arrest warrant out for Jaysukh Patel, a promoter of Oreva Group which was responsible for the upkeep of the Morbi bridge that tragically collapsed in October last year.

Details: The Gujarat Police issued the warrant on Sunday, 22 January, according to a report by The Hindu.

The warrant was authorised after Patel reportedly failed to comply with police summons to appear for interrogation

A lookout circular has also been issued by the police against Patel

Why it matters: The collapse of the colonial-era hanging bridge had resulted in the deaths of 140 people. Oreva Group was in-charge of renovating and repairing the bridge.

This seems to be the first instance of police action against a promoter of the Gujarat-based company.