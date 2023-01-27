Morbi Bridge Collapse: Chargesheet Names Repair Company's Chief as Prime Accused

Jaysukh Patel, the managing director of Oreva Group, has been identified as the prime accused in the case of the Morbi bridge collapse that claimed several lives.

Why it matters: Oreva Group was incharge of renovating and repairing the colonial-era suspension bridge in Gujarat's Morbi district.

Driving the news: In a 1262-page chargesheet, Morbi Police also revealed that Patel was absconding. A press note further revealed that: