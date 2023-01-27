Morbi Bridge Collapse: Chargesheet Names Repair Company's Chief as Prime Accused

The suspension bridge over Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on 30 October.
Jaysukh Patel, the managing director of Oreva Group, has been identified as the prime accused in the case of the Morbi bridge collapse that claimed several lives.
Why it matters: Oreva Group was incharge of renovating and repairing the colonial-era suspension bridge in Gujarat's Morbi district.
Driving the news: In a 1262-page chargesheet, Morbi Police also revealed that Patel was absconding. A press note further revealed that:
Over 135 people were killed
Others suffered minor as well as serious physical injuries
Nine accused were arrested, a day after the incident
The accused are reportedly lodged at Morbi Sub Jail
A total of 367 persons have been named as witnesses in the chargesheet
The charges: As per the press note, the accused have been arrested under the following sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC):
Section 304 – Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder
Section 308 – Attempt to commit culpable homicide
Section 336 – Act endangering life or personal safety of others
Section 337 – Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others
Section 338 – Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others
Section 114 – Abettor present when offence is committed
