Delhi HC Orders Blocking of Judicial Officer’s Alleged Sexually Explicit Video

The Delhi High Court ordered social media platforms to remove a sexually explicit video allegedly showing a judicial officer and an official, in an order late Wednesday, 30 November.
What did the court say? While passing the order, Justice Yashwant Varma stated that the circulation of the explicit video could cause grave, imminent, and irreparable harm to the privacy rights of the people it purportedly shows.
What led to this?
The order came after the woman allegedly seen in the video approached the Delhi High Court seeking the removal of the video from social media, Hindustan Times reported.
As per the Court's order, the video, dated 9 March 2022, began circulating on social media on 29 November.
Soon after, the full court of the high court took cognizance and the registrar general has also asked the authorities to block it.
The Court also stated that the Full Court itself had taken cognizance of the incident on its administrative side and the Registrar General of the Court had ordered social media platforms to take appropriate action for blocking the said video over all ISPs, messaging platforms, and social media platforms.
