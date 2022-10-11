RTI Act To Complete 17 Years: Report Says Implementation of Law in Dismal State

The Right to Information (RTI) Act in India, a law that empowered Indians to seek information and hold governments and public authorities accountable, will complete 17 years of its implementation on Wednesday, 12 October.

Under the RTI law, information commissions are the authorities which are mandated to safeguard and facilitate people’s fundamental right to information.

However, 17 years after the empowering law came into being, the transparency system seems to be suffering from a variety of ailments.

The Satark Nagrik Sangathan (SNS) has presented these issues in its 'Report Card on the Performance of Information Commissions in India 2021-22.'