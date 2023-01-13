One Injured After Crude Bomb Explodes in Kerala’s Kannur - What We Know

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019What we know  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019One Injured After Crude Bomb Explodes in Kerala’s Kannur - What We Know

The young man who was injured in the explosion was identified as 25-year-old Jithin Nadammal.
Smitha TK
A young man was injured in a bomb explosion at his house in Kerala's Kannur on the afternoon of Thursday, 13 January.

What happened? A crude bomb blast was reported inside a house near the Thalassery Lotus Talkies within the limits of Thalassery police station in Kerala’s Kannur district, on Thursday at 2.30pm.

Who was hurt? The young man who was injured in the explosion was identified as 25-year-old Jithin Nadammal. He was alone at home when the blast took place. The room of the house was completely destroyed in the incident.

He was admitted to a hospital in Thalassery and later shifted to Kannur Government Medical College. Initial reports suggest that he has sustained injuries on his legs.

What have the cops said?

  • City Police Commissioner Ajith Kumar,Thalassery Circle Inspector M. Anil, Sub Inspector C. Jayan Koothparamba, Assistant Commissioner of Police Pradeepan Kannipoyil, and other officials rushed to the spot.

  • The Forensic department officials and the bomb squad from Kannur inspected the house.

  • Kannur City Police Commissioner, Ajit Kumar said that they suspect that there are more than one bomb in the house.

  • He said that the explosion was set off by a country-made bomb that was made and stored by Nadammal, inside his house. “It might have burst due to heat and long-time storage. He is under custody and his arrest will be recorded once he recovers. There is no political angle to it,” he clarified.

What else? This is the second such incident in four months. Earlier, in September, a bomb exploded in front of the house of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker at Chavassery in Kannur. The blast was preceeded by a clash between RSS and Social Democratic Party of India workers after a bomb explosion two prior to that. Sudheesh was an accused in this case.

