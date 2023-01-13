'For Western Ghats': Why a Climate Activist Blamed Kerala Govt & Died By Suicide

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)

A week ago, KV Jayapalan visited his brother-in-law Narayana Swamy and shared he was disheartened that his pleas to save the Western Ghats were falling on deaf ears. The activist then left to Akkamalai in Valparai in Tamil Nadu, where he had first realised that climate change was affecting the life-preserving Ghats at a pace that was shocking. Sitting on the hill, overwhelmed by the beauty of nature around him, he penned a 10-page suicide note.

“The weather patterns and seasons are erratic in the Western Ghats. We can’t take the Ghats, our mother, to the operation theatre and get her fixed immediately. We have to correct ourselves to help save her. Just like how a criminal on death sentence is asked for a last wish, I hope this last wish of mine is considered for the sake of our mother,” read his note.