Mangaluru Blast: Now, Police Clearance Mandatory To Rent House in Mysuru

National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to take over the probe into Mangaluru Blast case, based on the requests of the Basavaraj Bommai led government in Karnataka.
On Saturday, 26 November, Karnataka Police made police clearance mandatory for renting apartments in Mysuru. A decision to this effect was taken because Md Shariq, accused of having triggered an IED in Mangaluru, had rented an apartment in Mysuru under a fake identity.
According to the new rental policy, that Mysuru Police drafted, any house owner renting out their apartments will have to get a clearance certificate from any nearby police station.
House owners have to pay Rs 100 for the application form, which will have to be submitted to the local police station. The police, based on merits of the application, will then issue a clearance certificate. The certificate will have to be produced if a rental agreement has to be drafted.
A Mysuru police officer told The Quint:
As per the application document, which was issued by the police, tenants and house owners will be asked to divulge:
Name
Father's Name
Age
Gender
Employment
Address
Phone Number
Application form that the Mysuru police have mandated.
The new rule set by Mysuru Police could be first of it kind. Meanwhile, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra has confirmed that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will now be probing the autorickshaw blast case in Mangaluru.
