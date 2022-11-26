Mangaluru Blast: Now, Police Clearance Mandatory To Rent House in Mysuru

On Saturday, 26 November, Karnataka Police made police clearance mandatory for renting apartments in Mysuru. A decision to this effect was taken because Md Shariq, accused of having triggered an IED in Mangaluru, had rented an apartment in Mysuru under a fake identity.

According to the new rental policy, that Mysuru Police drafted, any house owner renting out their apartments will have to get a clearance certificate from any nearby police station.