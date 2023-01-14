Iran Executes British-Iranian Alireza Akbari for Alleged ‘Spying’: What We Know

The former deputy Iranian minister of defence was arrested in 2019 and convicted for spying for the United Kingdom.
British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari was executed, a few days after he was sentenced to death in Iran, reports said.
The charges: The former deputy Iranian minister of defence was arrested in 2019 and convicted for spying for the United Kingdom, a charge which he categorically denied.
He was sentenced for "corruption on earth and harming the country's internal and external security by passing on intelligence", Mizan reported.
Who is Alireza Akbari? : A British Iranian, Alireza served as the deputy defence minister under Ali Shamkhani from 1997 to 2005, as a part of the administration of President Mohammad Khatami.
Akbari had led the implementation of the United Nations resolution 598 that ended the Iran-Iraq war in 1988.
Before the execution: Akbari’s family was asked to go to the prison where he was lodged for a “final visit” on Wednesday, after which his wife stated that he had been moved to solitary confinement.
What has the UK said: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the execution a “callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime".
The timing: The news of Akbari’s execution came after Iran posted a video of Akbari earlier this week, where he purportedly appeared to be forced into confessions, just a few days after the country’s ministry of intelligence described him as "one of the most important agents of the British intelligence service in Iran".
