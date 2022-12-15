Indian Lecturer Wins Racial Discrimination Case Against British University

The University of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom was found to have racially discriminated against an Indian lecturer after it failed to reappoint her, while appointing a white candidate with zero experience in her place.

Who is the lecturer?: Dr Kajal Sharma is an Indian lecturer at the University of Portsmouth.

She was appointed to a five-year fixed term secondment as the Associate Head for Organizational Studies and Human Resource Management starting in January 2016, and had the option to reapply for the post

What is the incident?: Sharma was one of only two senior lectures at the university who were not reappointed after their contract came to an end. On the other hand, 11 out of 12 of white lecturers were successfully reappointed.

After being overlooked for the position, Sharma complained under the university’s grievance procedure in November 2020. She claimed that she had been discriminated against under the UK's Equality Act of 2010.