‘Discontinuing Minority Fellowship Excludes Many From Higher Studies’: Profs

The Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF), which has benefitted thousands of minority students in the past, has been discontinued by the Centre from the year 2022-2023, on the grounds that it was overlapping with other scholarships.

In a press release, dated 8 December, the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs stated, "Since the MANF Scheme overlaps with various other fellowship schemes for higher education being implemented by the Government and minority students are already covered under such Schemes, hence the Government has decided to discontinue the MANF Scheme from 2022-23."

In conversation with The Quint, academicians questioned the move, the justification provided by the centre, and the impact this will have on minority students, particularly on Muslim students.