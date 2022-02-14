Racism, Islamophobia, Rape Threats: London’s Met Police Needs Structural Reforms

Much like their prime minister, Britain’s largest police force is also grappling with one crisis after another.

On Thursday, 10 February, Metropolitan Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick announced her resignation. It came on the back of systemic failures within the organisation, an independent investigation that unearthed evidence of bullying and harassment in the force and started a new power tussle between the home secretary and the mayor of London.

In her statement, the first female officer of the Met Police noted that London Mayor Sadiq Khan had lost confidence in her leadership and thus, she had decided to step down.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, who is responsible for appointing a new Met chief, was reportedly unaware of the said resignation until it was publicly announced. Although, the Met chief is appointed by the home secretary, it is done so with inputs from the London mayor.

The home secretary has said that she will select someone who is committed to “beating and preventing crime, protecting our citizens, our streets and communities”. While, Sadiq Khan in his column for The Observer, warned that Dame Cressida's successor must have a "proper and robust plan" to deal with the Met's shortcomings. The timing of her departure is most unfortunate as it arrives after criticism of the Met’s initial reluctance to investigate Downing Street and other government parties that were held during coronavirus restrictions.

But beyond the politics of it all, what are the reasons for the Met chief’s resignation and why is the Met Police in urgent need of structural reforms?