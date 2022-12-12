HCA vs Mohammad Azharuddin Fracas Drags on as Members Hold Meeting on Streets

The scuffle between Mohammad Azharuddin and Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) took to the streets, in quite a literal sense. The HCA members were forced to conduct a meeting outside Uppal’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium after Azharuddin asked the security guards to lock the stadium gates, according to reports in the Times of India.

Why is Mohammad Azharuddin at loggerheads with the HCA?

Former captain of the Indian team, Azharuddin has been serving as the president of the HCA since September 2019. However, according to claims of the HCA members, his tenure ended on 26 September 2022, but Azharuddin is still forcibly clinging to power.

To remove the former cricketer from his position, HCA organised a meeting on Sunday, 11 December, with the view of appointing an ombudsman and setting a time frame for the election to appoint a new president and apex committee.